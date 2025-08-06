ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11253 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
763 0

Border guards struck Russian vehicles, shelters, boat, dugouts, antennas, and firing positions. VIDEO

In the North-Slobozhanskyi direction, UAV operators of the strike UAV unit "Prime" from the Sumy Border Detachment struck 2 enemy vehicles, 3 shelters, 2 firing positions, a boat, 3 shelter buildings, an FPV drone launch position, 2 dugouts, a mortar team position, a mortar team combat kit, 6 enemy antennas, and 1 Starlink terminal.

The video was posted on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: DIU forces routed over 8 occupiers’ companies in Sumy region: enemy advance stopped, scouts infiltrated rear and gained foothold. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9765) State Border Patrol (1229) elimination (5573)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 