Border guards struck Russian vehicles, shelters, boat, dugouts, antennas, and firing positions. VIDEO
In the North-Slobozhanskyi direction, UAV operators of the strike UAV unit "Prime" from the Sumy Border Detachment struck 2 enemy vehicles, 3 shelters, 2 firing positions, a boat, 3 shelter buildings, an FPV drone launch position, 2 dugouts, a mortar team position, a mortar team combat kit, 6 enemy antennas, and 1 Starlink terminal.
The video was posted on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
