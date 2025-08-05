DIU forces routed over 8 occupiers’ companies in Sumy region: enemy advance stopped, scouts infiltrated rear and gained foothold. VIDEO

"Tymur Special Unit" soldiers of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) prevented Russian forces from advancing in the Sumy direction. During the special operation, scouts managed to infiltrate the enemy’s rear, clear out occupier positions, and gain a foothold.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DIU press centre.

It is noted that the Russian advance was stopped, and the supply of provisions and ammunition to their troop group was thwarted .

"According to intercepted radio communications, Russian soldiers, citing contrived reasons, refused to assault positions in the area of responsibility of the ‘Tymur Special Unit,’" the statement reads.

DIU also released a video capturing key mission moments of Ukrainian scouts:

• swift raids behind enemy lines;

• precise artillery and grenade launcher strikes;

• elimination of occupiers by payload drone drops and accurate FPV drone strikes;

• footage of close-quarters combat.

"Total enemy losses: at least 334 killed, more than 550 wounded," the Ukrainian intelligence added.

The operation was conducted by units "Chimera," "Junger," "Stugna," "Siberian Battalion," "Aratta," "1514," "Paragon," "Art Division," "First Line," "Raven Group," and "6th Special Operations Squad," all part of the "Tymur Special Unit" of the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Directorate.