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News Video Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
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Ruscists evacuate wounded fellow soldier lying in vehicle outdoors with his buttocks exposed. VIDEO

Footage of the evacuation of a Russian infantryman from the 1441st Motor Rifle Regiment has been posted on social media from the Pokrovsk direction in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the wounded ruscist is lying outdoors in an open van with his buttocks exposed, "enjoying the view."

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Comments on the video also say the vehicle got stuck in the mud, and Ukrainian drones were closing in on the Russian troops.

Watch more: Chervona Kalyna brigade drones eliminate frightened occupier in garage in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Watch more: Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot eliminates occupiers gathered in half-ruined building with AASM HAMMER precision bomb. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12166) Donetsk region (5967) drones (4908) Pokrovsk (896) Pokrovskyy district (1358)
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