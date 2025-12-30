Ruscists evacuate wounded fellow soldier lying in vehicle outdoors with his buttocks exposed. VIDEO
Footage of the evacuation of a Russian infantryman from the 1441st Motor Rifle Regiment has been posted on social media from the Pokrovsk direction in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the wounded ruscist is lying outdoors in an open van with his buttocks exposed, "enjoying the view."
Comments on the video also say the vehicle got stuck in the mud, and Ukrainian drones were closing in on the Russian troops.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password