Ukraine’s Air Force carried out an effective airstrike on a concentration of Russian occupation troops that had been building up for a long time inside a building near the front line.

Censor.NET reports that a MiG-29MU1 fighter jet was used to strike the target, employing high-precision AASM HAMMER guided bombs. According to Ukrainian servicemen, reconnaissance monitored the site for more than a week, waiting for the moment when enemy reserves were most concentrated.

The operation was carried out in coordination with units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGSU), which confirmed the enemy’s presence and assisted in adjusting the strike.

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As a result of the airstrike, the building where the occupiers were located was completely destroyed. Preliminary reports indicate the enemy sustained significant personnel losses.

"The MiG-29MU1 is billeting enemy manpower right next to Kobzon. We waited for more than a week for enemy reserves to build up inside the building, and then, together with our brothers-in-arms from the SBGSU, our aces delivered an accurate strike with AASM HAMMER bombs," the caption to the attack video reads.

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