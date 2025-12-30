In Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, border guards carrying out combat missions walked past a high-rise apartment block destroyed by shelling. At that moment, one of the servicemen recognized the building where he once rented an apartment and lived a peaceful life.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows the soldier looking at the damaged high-rise and saying he once lived there, in an apartment on the ninth floor.

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The episode is another reminder that the war destroys not only buildings, but also personal memories, homes, and entire layers of Ukrainians’ peaceful lives. Kostiantynivka, like many frontline towns in the Donetsk region, is regularly hit by enemy shelling and is gradually turning into a city of memories.

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Behind every destroyed wall is someone’s pre-war life. And for many Ukrainian defenders, these ruins are not abstract "sites," but their own past, which they are defending today with weapons in hand.

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