Moment of fall and explosion of Russian "Shahed" kamikaze drone near house in Kyiv. VIDEO

A video has appeared online showing the moment of the crash and subsequent explosion of a Russian "Shahed" kamikaze drone near a residential building in Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the drone rapidly descending, followed by a powerful explosion near a high-rise building. The incident occurred during another Russian air strike on the capital.

"It's just horrible. The camera captured the moment of the fall and explosion of the Shahed near the building," the author of the publication writes in a comment.

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What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia launched "Kalibr" cruise missiles from the Black Sea and is massively attacking Ukraine with drones.

Due to the enemy attack, emergency power cuts have been implemented in a number of regions.

It was also reported that the enemy attacked Rivne region, damaging an apartment building.

In addition, Russian troops struck the Zhytomyr region, injuring two children and damaging homes and enterprises.

In the Kyiv region, a woman was killed in the Russian attack, and there is damage in two districts of the region.

In the Odesa region, there is damage and power outages due to the Russian attack.

In addition, Russian forces attacked an energy facility in the Lviv region.

A Russian strike on Kyiv was also recorded. Four people were injured, including a child, and a house was damaged.

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