SSU’s "Alfa" special forces killed more than 2,100 occupiers in two weeks. VIDEO
Special forces from the "Alpha" Special Operations Centre of the Security Service of Ukraine are relentlessly eliminating the enemy on the front line. In the last two weeks alone, their strikes with UAVs and other firepower have inflicted massive losses on the enemy in terms of equipment, manpower and logistics.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU.
Destruction of enemy equipment
In the last two weeks alone, they have struck with attack UAVs and other firepower:
- 7 tanks
- 45 armoured vehicles
- 13 artillery systems and MLRS
- 3 air defence systems and 2 electronic warfare/electronic reconnaissance systems
- 255 motor vehicles
- 295 UAVs and 293 antennas and communication nodes
- 1,061 enemy positions and fortifications
- 5 ammunition depots and 2 fuel and lubricant depots
Elimination of occupiers
In addition, they have eliminated more than 2,100 occupiers.
"Want to destroy the enemy in the same way? Then join "Alfa"! Fill in the questionnaire at bit.ly/alfa_recruit or read more about recruitment at alfa.ssu.gov.ua," the SSU said to future colleagues.
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