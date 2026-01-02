SSU’s "Alfa" special forces killed more than 2,100 occupiers in two weeks. VIDEO

Special forces from the "Alpha" Special Operations Centre of the Security Service of Ukraine are relentlessly eliminating the enemy on the front line. In the last two weeks alone, their strikes with UAVs and other firepower have inflicted massive losses on the enemy in terms of equipment, manpower and logistics.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU.

Watch more: SOF fighters destroyed enemy’s command post and warehouses in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Destruction of enemy equipment

In the last two weeks alone, they have struck with attack UAVs and other firepower:

7 tanks

45 armoured vehicles

13 artillery systems and MLRS

3 air defence systems and 2 electronic warfare/electronic reconnaissance systems

255 motor vehicles

295 UAVs and 293 antennas and communication nodes

1,061 enemy positions and fortifications

5 ammunition depots and 2 fuel and lubricant depots

Elimination of occupiers

In addition, they have eliminated more than 2,100 occupiers.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,209,880 people (+910 per day), 11,494 tanks, 35,720 artillery systems, 23,851 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

"Want to destroy the enemy in the same way? Then join "Alfa"! Fill in the questionnaire at bit.ly/alfa_recruit or read more about recruitment at alfa.ssu.gov.ua," the SSU said to future colleagues.