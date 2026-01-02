Occupiers advanced in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, - DeepState. MAP

As of Friday, 2 January, the Russian occupation army had made territorial advances in the Donetsk region, near the settlements of Riznykivka and Predtechyne, as well as in the Zaporizhzhia region, near Dorozhnianka.

This was reported by analysts from the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

According to maps, Russian troops advanced near Riznykivka in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region, in the Predtechyne district of the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region, and near the settlement of Dorozhnianka in the Polohiv district of the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to the DeepState analytical project, Russian troops captured 4,336 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in 2025, which is about 0.72% of the country's area.







See more: In December, enemy has occupied 445 km² of Ukrainian territory, most of it in Pokrovsk direction, - DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS