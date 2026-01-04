Enemy has advanced near Stepova Novoselivka and Kostiantynivka, - DeepState. MAP

As of Saturday morning, 3 January, Russian troops are advancing in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region and in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by analysts from the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Stepova Novoselivka (a village in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region) and Kostiantynivka (Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region)," the report says.

See more: Enemy has advanced in Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk and Svitle, - DeepState. MAP

Maps



Stepova Novoselivka



Kostiantynivka

Read more: Enemy drone attacks evacuation vehicle in Kostiantynivka, injuries reported