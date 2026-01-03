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Enemy has advanced in Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk and Svitle, - DeepState. MAP
As of Saturday morning, 3 January, Russian troops are advancing in the Pokrovsk district.
This was reported by analysts from the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.
Enemy advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, and Svitly (a village near Myrnohrad). The line of contact in Pokrovsk has been clarified," the report says.
What preceded this?
Earlier, it was reported that the occupiers had advanced in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
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