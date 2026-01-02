Russian army is trying to increase pressure on northern outskirts of Pokrovsk, - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

Russian troops are attempting to increase pressure on the northern outskirts of Pokrovsk, and subsequently storm the village of Hryshyne.

This was reported by the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to Ukrainian military sources, the Russians attempted to use the logistics route between Shevchenkove and Pokrovsk to accumulate additional forces and resources.

During the attempted breakthrough, the enemy used more than 30 units of light equipment, including motorcycles, buggies, and motor vehicles.

Read more: Ukrainian forces fully control northern and central parts of Myrnohrad, 7th Corps says

Some of the equipment was destroyed by units in the defence zone of the 7th Corps of Assault Regiment of the Airborne Assault Forces during the march, in particular with the help of the M142 HIMARS system. Other enemy forces were detected and struck by the Defence Forces directly on the south-eastern outskirts of Pokrovsk, when Russian troops were trying to find shelter.

According to available information, units of the Russian Federation's 76th Airborne Assault Division were operating in this area.

Ukrainian fighters note that the enemy's goal is to further increase pressure on the northern outskirts of Pokrovsk with the prospect of storming Hryshyne.

Watch more: In 2025, fighters of 60th Mechanised Brigade take out more than 8,200 occupiers, dozens of tanks and 13,500 UAVs. VIDEO