Enemy drone attacks evacuation vehicle in Kostiantynivka, injuries reported

In the Kostiantynivka community, an enemy drone attacked a vehicle of the city military administration during the evacuation of civilians. Despite a direct hit and injuries, the evacuation team managed to get people out of the danger zone and take them to the hospital.

As Censor.NET reports, Serhii Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, said this on January 2.

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Today, the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration managed to carry out an evacuation. Eight people were taken out of the danger zone, including a woman who had already been injured.

Drone attacks the evacuation vehicle

While the evacuation vehicle was en route in the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, an enemy drone caught up with it and attacked. The strike hit the rear of the vehicle. Despite the damage and the doors being jammed, the driver was able to keep moving and get people out of the shelling zone.

Injured

Unfortunately, the number of injured increased as a result of the attack: three more people were wounded. Thanks to the composure of the evacuation team, the vehicle reached a hospital in another, safer city in the region. All those injured are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

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The evacuation run was also used to deliver critically important supplies. Food was brought in for people who, unfortunately, are still in the community, as well as fuel for generators at Points of Invincibility.

For evacuation inquiries, call: +38 093 420 18 83.

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