Day in Donetsk region: Sloviansk, Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka under attack, one person killed. PHOTO

Yesterday, 31 December 2025, Russian troops struck two areas of Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk district

A car was damaged in Dobropillia.

Kramatorsk district

According to the Regional Military Administration, infrastructure was damaged in the Mykolaiv community. An outbuilding and a car were damaged in Sloviansk. A high-rise building was damaged in Druzhkivka. One person died in Kostiantynivka.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka under attack, three dead, several wounded. PHOTO

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 10 times in 24 hours. Ninety-three people, including 16 children, were evacuated from the front line.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Lyman and Druzhkivka under attack, one person killed, others wounded. PHOTOS