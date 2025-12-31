Day in Donetsk region: Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka under attack, three dead, several wounded. PHOTO
Yesterday, 30 December, Russian troops shelled two districts of Donetsk Oblast.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.
Kramatorsk district
Five private houses were damaged in Sloviansk. One person was wounded in Kramatorsk, and another in Serhiivka. In Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, one person was killed and one wounded; in Druzhkivka, two cars were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, two people were killed and one wounded, and a high-rise building was damaged.
Bakhmut district
A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siverska community.
In total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 13 times in 24 hours. 107 people, including 12 children, were evacuated from the front line.
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