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News Update of DeepState map
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Enemy has occupied Andriivka and Novomarkove and advanced in Donetsk region, - DeepState

Russia has occupied Andriivka in the Sumy region and Novomarkove in the Donetsk region, and advances have also been reported near Maiske.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

"The enemy has occupied Andriivka (Sumy district, Sumy region) and Novomarkove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), and has also advanced near Maiske (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the report says.

Updated maps

Occupation of Andriivka and Novomarkove: the enemy has advanced in two regions

Enemy advances in Donetsk region
Enemy advances in Donetsk region

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Riznykivka, Chasiv Yar and Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP

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Mayske (5) Novomarkove (6) Andriyivka (10)
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