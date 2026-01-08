Enemy has occupied Andriivka and Novomarkove and advanced in Donetsk region, - DeepState

Russia has occupied Andriivka in the Sumy region and Novomarkove in the Donetsk region, and advances have also been reported near Maiske.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

"The enemy has occupied Andriivka (Sumy district, Sumy region) and Novomarkove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), and has also advanced near Maiske (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the report says.

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Read more: Enemy has advanced in Riznykivka, Chasiv Yar and Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP