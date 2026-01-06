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Drones of 25th Sicheslavska Brigade destroyed column of enemy quad bikes in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslavska Brigade struck an enemy convoy of quad bikes in the Pokrovsk direction.
According to Censor.NET, the strike drones hit five quad bikes, a motorcycle, and at least four occupiers who were on the vehicles.
"The enemy is constantly making new plans, but all of them are systematically destroyed by our forces," the soldiers commented on the published video.
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