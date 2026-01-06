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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
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Drones of 25th Sicheslavska Brigade destroyed column of enemy quad bikes in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslavska Brigade struck an enemy convoy of quad bikes in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the strike drones hit five quad bikes, a motorcycle, and at least four occupiers who were on the vehicles.

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"The enemy is constantly making new plans, but all of them are systematically destroyed by our forces," the soldiers commented on the published video.

Watch more: First Line special operations soldiers of DIU of MoD captured occupiers in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Watch more: Pilots of 411th "Yastruby" regiment destroyed occupiers’ buggies in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12198) elimination (7629) 25th Separate Airborne Brigade (75) drones (4951) Pokrovsk (899)
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