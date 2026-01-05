First Line special operations soldiers of DIU of MoD captured occupiers in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Fighters of the First Line unit, part of the Timur Special Unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, carried out a special operation to clear the area of occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters destroyed the positions and hideouts of the Russian military with accurate strikes from FPV drones and bomber drones.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Ukrainian defenders also engaged in a close-range gunfight and took Russian troops prisoner.

The footage was published by Ukrainian intelligence on its Telegram channel.

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