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Strike to Russian occupiers’ "decision-making centre" by operators of 92nd SAB. VIDEO
A Russian "drone catcher" "caught" a strike UAV operated by 92nd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB).
According to Censor.NET, as the UAV approached, the occupier turned around and was struck in the back of the body.
"A strike on the decision-making center," 92nd Brigade troops added ironically under the published video.
As a result of the attack, the invader was eliminated.
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