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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Strike to Russian occupiers’ "decision-making centre" by operators of 92nd SAB. VIDEO

A Russian "drone catcher" "caught" a strike UAV operated by 92nd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB).

According to Censor.NET, as the UAV approached, the occupier turned around and was struck in the back of the body.

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"A strike on the decision-making center," 92nd Brigade troops added ironically under the published video.

As a result of the attack, the invader was eliminated.

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Watch more: Belarusian volunteer snipers eliminate five occupiers in treeline. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12195) elimination (7629) 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (145) drones (4951)
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