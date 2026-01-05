Belarusian volunteer snipers eliminate five occupiers in treeline. VIDEO
Footage has surfaced online showing Belarusian volunteer snipers engaging the occupiers in a tree line.
As reported by Censor.NET, the sniper skillfully hits moving targets behind trees at ranges of up to 300 meters.
At least five Russian troops hiding in a wooded area of the Donetsk region were eliminated. by the precise shots.
It was also reported earlier that a sniper from the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade took out a Russian soldier with the first shot as he tried to flee.
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