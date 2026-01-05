Belarusian volunteer snipers eliminate five occupiers in treeline. VIDEO

Footage has surfaced online showing Belarusian volunteer snipers engaging the occupiers in a tree line.

As reported by Censor.NET, the sniper skillfully hits moving targets behind trees at ranges of up to 300 meters.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

At least five Russian troops hiding in a wooded area of the Donetsk region were eliminated. by the precise shots.

Watch more: 225th Regiment fighter sets up ambush and eliminates three occupiers in close-range fight. VIDEO

It was also reported earlier that a sniper from the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade took out a Russian soldier with the first shot as he tried to flee.

Watch more: Minus 14 Russian attack aircraft: drones of 92nd Brigade fried Russians. VIDEO