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225th Regiment fighter sets up ambush and eliminates three occupiers in close-range fight. VIDEO
A soldier from the Morok Battalion of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment engaged in close-range small-arms combat and eliminated three occupiers.
As reported by Censor.NET, in snowy terrain in the Huliaipole direction, the Ukrainian soldier set up an ambush in a building and killed the ruscists as they tried to take cover inside.
Footage of the soldier's successful operation has been published on social media.
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