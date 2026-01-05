A soldier from the Morok Battalion of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment engaged in close-range small-arms combat and eliminated three occupiers.

As reported by Censor.NET, in snowy terrain in the Huliaipole direction, the Ukrainian soldier set up an ambush in a building and killed the ruscists as they tried to take cover inside.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Footage of the soldier's successful operation has been published on social media.

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