Russian soldier was blown up by mine and flew into air in Siversk direction. VIDEO

A Russian soldier on a motorcycle attempted to break through to the Defence Forces' zone of responsibility but was blown up by a mine.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers from the Heavenly Punishment unmanned systems battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade mined the area that the occupier was trying to drive through on his motorcycle.

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The incident was filmed by operators using a drone in the Siversk direction.

As a result, the footage shows a powerful explosion that threw the remains of the charred invader several metres into the air.

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Earlier, it was reported that fighters from the "Steel Border" destroyed enemy positions in the Kursk direction.

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