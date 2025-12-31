Border guards of the "Steel Border" unit struck the occupiers’ enemy positions in the Kursk direction.

Censor.NET reports that the fighters fired an M101 gun and hit the ruscists’ deployment site directly.

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"M101 is called a ‘sniper’ 105mm gun because every shot hits the target," the fighters added in comments under the video.

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