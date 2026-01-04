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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Minus 14 Russian assault troops: drones of 92nd Brigade fried ruscists. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko carried out a successful raid against Russian infantry in their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, drone operators eliminated 14 occupiers at their deployment sites during combat sorties.

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The footage shows one of the enemy assault troops trying to hide in a ruined building, but the Ukrainian UAV detected him and quickly destroyed him.

See also: The area in Pokrovsk littered with dead occupiers: combat work of the 425th "Skelia" regiment. VIDEO

Watch more: Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot destroyed bridge near Pokrovsk with air strike. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12191) elimination (7621) 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (145) drones (4946)
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