Minus 14 Russian assault troops: drones of 92nd Brigade fried ruscists. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko carried out a successful raid against Russian infantry in their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, drone operators eliminated 14 occupiers at their deployment sites during combat sorties.

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The footage shows one of the enemy assault troops trying to hide in a ruined building, but the Ukrainian UAV detected him and quickly destroyed him.

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