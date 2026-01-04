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Minus 14 Russian assault troops: drones of 92nd Brigade fried ruscists. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko carried out a successful raid against Russian infantry in their area of responsibility.
According to Censor.NET, drone operators eliminated 14 occupiers at their deployment sites during combat sorties.
The footage shows one of the enemy assault troops trying to hide in a ruined building, but the Ukrainian UAV detected him and quickly destroyed him.
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