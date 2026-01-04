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News Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
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Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot destroyed bridge near Pokrovsk with air strike. VIDEO

A Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot destroyed a bridge near Pokrovsk with a precision strike using an ASMHAMMER aerial bomb.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers used this bridge as one of their key logistics routes.

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The post also notes that the Russians used it as a temporary shelter for assault groups.

Footage of the Ukrainian Air Force's successful operation has been published on social media.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,211,530 people (+900 per day), 11,499 tanks, 35,756 artillery systems, 23,855 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

It was also reported that fighters of the National Guard unit "Bureviy" destroyed 10 occupiers and 4 pieces of equipment.

Watch more: Russian soldier was blown up by mine and flew into air in Siversk direction. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12191) bridge (216) plane (1034) elimination (7621) Pokrovsk (898) fighter jet (93)
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