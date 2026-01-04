Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot destroyed bridge near Pokrovsk with air strike. VIDEO
A Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot destroyed a bridge near Pokrovsk with a precision strike using an ASMHAMMER aerial bomb.
According to Censor.NET, the occupiers used this bridge as one of their key logistics routes.
The post also notes that the Russians used it as a temporary shelter for assault groups.
Footage of the Ukrainian Air Force's successful operation has been published on social media.
It was also reported that fighters of the National Guard unit "Bureviy" destroyed 10 occupiers and 4 pieces of equipment.
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