Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,211,530 people (+900 per day), 11,499 tanks, 35,756 artillery systems, 23,855 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,211,530 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to January 4, 2026, are approximately:

personnel - approximately 1,211,530 (+900)

tanks - 11,499 (+2) units.

armored combat vehicles - 23,855 (+0) units.

artillery systems - 35,756 (+12) units.

MLRS- 1,590 (+0) od.

air defense systems - 1,268 (+1) units.

aircraft - 434 (+0) units.

helicopters - 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs - 99,860 (+278) units.

cruise missiles - 4,137 (+0) units.

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 72,776 (+88) units.

special equipment - 4,035 (+0) units.

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"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

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