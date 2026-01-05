Pilots of 411th "Yastruby" regiment destroyed occupiers’ buggies in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy is actively using buggies and quad bikes to rapidly advance toward the Defense Forces’ positions and carry out further assault actions.

As reported by Censor.NET, operators of the 411th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment "Yastruby" destroyed the mobile groups on the approaches, thus thwarting another enemy attack.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Thanks to coordinated work by reconnaissance and attack UAV crews, two enemy buggies and a quad bike were smashed to pieces.

"Each enemy motorcycle that is hit or destroyed reduces its ability to maneuver, creating fewer threats to Ukrainian infantry," the soldiers commented under the video.

Watch more: 412th NEMESIS brigade struck Russian 9S32 radar in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Watch more: Belarusian volunteer snipers eliminate five occupiers in treeline. VIDEO