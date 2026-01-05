412th NEMESIS brigade struck Russian 9S32 radar in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 412th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade NEMESIS on Monday, January 5, destroyed an enemy 9S32 radar station in the Donetsk region, a key component of the S-300V surface-to-air missile system.

According to Censor.NET, this was Unmanned Systems Forces commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

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"Unmanned Systems Forces UAVs from the 412th NEMESIS brigade were at work, a middle strike asset. The S-300V is a Soviet surface-to-air missile system designed to defend key military facilities and troop groupings, a self-propelled air and missile defense system. The destroyed 9S32 radar is a key component of the S-300V complex, specifically the radar and guidance station capable of simultaneously guiding 12 guided missiles at six different targets," Brovdi said.

A video of the destruction of enemy equipment was published on Telegram.

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