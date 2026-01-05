105th TDF brigade drone hits group of 12 ruscists and explodes. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators of the 105th Separate Territorial Defense Forces (TDF) Brigade struck a group of occupiers near a building.

According to Censor.NET, the strike drone approached as Russian troops were dismounting near their shelter and hit the cluster of enemy troops at that moment.

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The footage shows at least 12 invaders.

The fighters also add that there were two electronic warfare vehicles next to the enemies, which were put out of action by the explosion.

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