Day in Donetsk region: 2 people killed, 3 wounded, houses destroyed. PHOTOS
Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting settlements in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk Oblast.
The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 13 January, according to Censor.NET.
Kramatorsk district
In Mykolaivka, an administrative building and three cars were damaged. In Sloviansk, six private houses and infrastructure were damaged. In Starovarvarivka, Oleksandrivska community, one person was killed and one wounded, 17 houses and a power line were damaged; in Novostepanivka, a warehouse was damaged . In Druzhkivka, one person was killed and two wounded.
Bakhmut district
In Sviato-Pokrovske, Siverska community, two houses were damaged.
In total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 14 times during the day. Seventy-five people, including 18 children, were evacuated from the front line.
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