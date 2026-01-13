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News Photo Shelling of the Kherson region
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Shelling of Kherson region: as a result of Russian attack, one person killed and four others wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting settlements in the Kherson region, leaving people dead and injured.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Settlements attacked

Over the past day, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Naddniprianske, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Tomyna Balka, Mykilske, Novotiahynka, Poniativka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Shliakhove, Shevchenkivka, Mylove, Sukhanove, Tiahynka, Burhunka, Lvove, Odradokamianka, Vesele, and the city of Kherson were under drone terrorist attack, air strikes and artillery shelling.

Where did the Russians strike?

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular damaging two high-rise buildings and 11 private houses. The occupiers also destroyed a minibus and a private car.

Civilian casualties

One person was killed and four others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

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See more: Strikes on Kharkiv and region: 4 dead, 10 wounded in 24 hours. PHOTOS

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Russian Army (11684) shoot out (17007) Khersonska region (2635)
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