Strikes on Kharkiv and region: 4 dead, 10 wounded in 24 hours. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and eight settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

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Four people were killed and 10 were injured as a result of the shelling

Four men were killed in the village of Novyi Korotych in the Pisochyn community (their identities are being established), and six men aged 29, 39, 40, 42, 43, and 58 were injured.

In the city of Bohodukhiv, a 34-year-old and a 56-year-old woman were injured.

In the village of Novoosynove, Kurylivska community, a 74-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were injured.

The enemy attacked the Shevchenkivskyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts of Kharkiv with UAVs.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

2 missiles (type to be determined);

1 KAB;

34 "Geran-2" UAVs;

2 "Molniya" UAVs;

1 FPV drone;

2 UAVs (type to be determined).

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

In the city of Kharkiv, a children's sanatorium and a car were damaged.

In the Bohodukhiv district, a private house, power lines (the village of Ivashky), an emergency services vehicle (village of Maiak), and three private houses (the city of Bohodukhiv) were damaged.

In the Kupiansk district, a private house was damaged (the village of Novoosynove).

In the Izium district, a private house was damaged (the city of Izium).

in the Kharkiv district, a "Nova Poshta" terminal, a petrol station, cars (the village of Novyi Korotych), a petrol station (the city of Derhachi), and two private houses (the village of Ruska Lozova) were damaged.







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