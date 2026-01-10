Enemy launched massive strike on critical infrastructure in Lozova: man was wounded

On January 10, between approximately 10:20 a.m. and 12:40 p.m., the city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region was under a massive enemy attack involving the use of drones.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

According to preliminary data, the Russians attacked the city with Geran-2 and Geran-3 drones. About 14 hits were recorded. The strikes hit critical infrastructure. Residential buildings were also damaged.

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Wounded

As a result of the attack, a 38-year-old man was injured.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that a double strike by enemy missiles on an infrastructure facility in the Slobidskyi district was recorded in Kharkiv.