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News Shelling of the Donetsk region
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Shelling of Donetsk region: at least 3 people killed and 9 wounded. PHOTOS

Today's Russian strikes on the Donetsk region have resulted in casualties and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"At least three people were killed and nine wounded as a result of today's shelling of the Donetsk region," the report said.

  • In Yarova, Lyman community, Russians killed two men and wounded two women.
  • Another person was killed by an FPV drone strike in Kostiantynivka.
  • In addition, in the middle of the day, the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on Sloviansk: seven people were wounded, 20 private houses, five nine-storey buildings, a shop, a warehouse, a garage and a car were damaged.

Read more: Russia’s Oreshnik strike: UN Security Council to meet on January 12

All consequences are being documented

As noted, the shelling continues every day. All consequences are carefully documented and promptly eliminated.

Consequences of the attacks

Shelling of Donetsk region
Shelling of Donetsk region
Shelling of Donetsk region
Shelling of Donetsk region

Author: 

shoot out (18106) Lyman (159) Kostyantynivka (449) Slov’yansk (450)
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