Russia’s Oreshnik strike: UN Security Council to meet on January 12

The UN Security Council will consider the consequences of the latest massive attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, including the hypersonic missile "Oreshnik."

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by BFM TV with reference to the updated agenda of the Council.

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According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, on the night of January 8-9, Russia used an Oreshnik missile against targets in western Ukraine, allegedly "in response to the terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime" at the end of December.

The Ukrainian side called these statements yet another attempt at information manipulation by the Kremlin.

Moscow claims that the strikes targeted drone production facilities and energy infrastructure, without specifying the specific targets.

Kyiv initiates international consultations

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced that Kyiv is initiating urgent consultations not only in the UN Security Council, but also in the Ukraine-NATO, EU, Council of Europe, and OSCE formats in connection with Russia's statements about the use of a medium-range ballistic missile against the Lviv region.

Ukraine's request to convene the UN Security Council was supported by several member states, including France.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, through his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric, "strongly condemned" these attacks, which have caused numerous casualties among the civilian population and deprived millions of Ukrainians of basic services such as electricity, heating, and water during this acute humanitarian crisis."

Oreshnik missile strike on the Lviv region on January 8

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