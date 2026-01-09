Waiting for Oreshnik: why are Ukrainian authorities ignoring Putin’s weaknesses? || Uncensored. VIDEO

For the second time since the start of the full-scale war, Russia has used an "Oreshnik" ("Rubizh") missile — this time closer to the EU.

Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva analyses the reasons behind Russia's cynical large-scale attack.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Why is the Kremlin deliberately striking near the EU's borders, and how is this strike linked to the formation of the so-called "coalition of the willing," which is discussing the possible deployment of foreign troops to Ukraine after the ceasefire?

Putin's goal is to intimidate European governments and societies, disrupt the military presence of allies in western Ukraine, and demonstrate his readiness to escalate, despite problems with the accuracy and effectiveness of the new missile.

The second and third reasons for the strike are much more pragmatic: Ukraine's painful attacks on Russia's shadow oil fleet and instability in Moscow's ally countries, particularly Iran.

"Oreshnik" is a tool of intimidation, while Putin's real weak spot is money for the war, and it is precisely this that the West and Ukraine have already begun to target most effectively. But why has Ukraine still not cut off Russia's financial arteries, in particular the "Druzhba" oil pipeline, which brings the Kremlin billions of dollars every year?

Read more: Strike by "Oreshnik" is a warning to Europe and US, - Kallas