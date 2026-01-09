Strike by "Oreshnik" is a warning to Europe and US, - Kallas

The European Union believes that Russia's strike on Ukraine with an Oreshnik missile is a warning to Europe and the United States.

This was announced on social media by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Putin does not want peace. Russia's response to diplomatic efforts is more missiles and destruction. This deadly pattern of repeated large-scale Russian attacks will continue until we help Ukraine break it," she stressed.

According to Callas, the Oreshnik missile attack is a clear escalation against Ukraine and is intended as a "warning" to Europe and the US.

"EU countries must dig deeper into their air defense reserves and immediately fulfill their commitments. We must also further increase the cost of this war for Moscow, in particular by strengthening sanctions," she concluded.

Read more: Russian strike damages Qatar’s embassy building. World’s reaction needed, Zelenskyy says

What preceded it?

The day before, monitoring channels warned of a possible threat of an Oreshnik missile launch against Ukraine. Subsequently, a series of explosions were heard in Lviv.

Local authorities say that it is currently unknown whether it was Oreshnik.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that they had struck Ukraine with the Oreshnik missile, allegedly in response to an attack on Putin's residence.

The Air Force stated that Russia had used a medium-range ballistic missile against Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine initiates urgent meeting of UN Security Council over the Oreshnik strike