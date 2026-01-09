Ukraine initiates urgent meeting of UN Security Council over the Oreshnik strike
Ukraine initiates an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over Russia's strike with the Oreshnik missile.
This was announced on social media by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
Russia claims that it used a medium-range ballistic missile, known as the "Oreshnik," against the Lviv region.
Such an attack near the borders of the EU and NATO is a serious threat to security on the European continent and a test for the transatlantic community. We demand a decisive response to Russia's reckless actions," he stressed.
Sibiga noted that Russia is trying to justify this strike as a response to an alleged "strike" on Putin's residence, which never happened.
This, he said, is further proof that Moscow does not need any real reasons for terror and war, which is why it requires a global response.
"More decisive steps are needed against the Russian tanker fleet — and the US is right to take action here — as well as against Russian oil revenues, oil schemes, and assets. Not only in the EU, but throughout the world," he said.
Sybiga noted that Ukraine will initiate an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, as well as a response within the framework of the EU, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE.
What preceded it?
- The day before, monitoring channels warned of a possible threat of an Oreshnik missile launch against Ukraine. Subsequently, a series of explosions were heard in Lviv.
- Local authorities say that it is currently unknown whether it was Oreshnik.
- The Russian Defense Ministry stated that they had struck Ukraine with the Oreshnik missile, allegedly in response to an attack on Putin's residence.
- The Air Force stated that Russia had used a medium-range ballistic missile against Ukraine.
What is known about the drone "attack" on Putin's residence?
- We remind you that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine had attacked Putin's residence in the Novgorod region of the Russian Federation with drones on the night of December 29. According to him, the Russian Federation is already preparing a retaliatory strike and will review its negotiating position.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later denied reports of an alleged Ukrainian strike on Putin's state residence.
- US President Donald Trump said that this information caused him "great indignation" and called the possible attack "untimely" in the current circumstances.
- The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that Russia has not yet provided any evidence of the attack.
- The Kremlin believes that evidence is not necessary.
- Putin's administration also stated that Russia's position on Ukraine after the "attack" will become tougher.
- Trump said that the US had found no evidence of Ukraine attacking Putin's residence.
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