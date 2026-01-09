Ukraine initiates urgent meeting of UN Security Council over the Oreshnik strike

Ukraine initiates an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over Russia's strike with the Oreshnik missile.

This was announced on social media by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

Russia claims that it used a medium-range ballistic missile, known as the "Oreshnik," against the Lviv region.

Such an attack near the borders of the EU and NATO is a serious threat to security on the European continent and a test for the transatlantic community. We demand a decisive response to Russia's reckless actions," he stressed.

Sibiga noted that Russia is trying to justify this strike as a response to an alleged "strike" on Putin's residence, which never happened.

See more: Russia used medium-range ballistic missile against Ukraine, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

This, he said, is further proof that Moscow does not need any real reasons for terror and war, which is why it requires a global response.

"More decisive steps are needed against the Russian tanker fleet — and the US is right to take action here — as well as against Russian oil revenues, oil schemes, and assets. Not only in the EU, but throughout the world," he said.

Sybiga noted that Ukraine will initiate an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, as well as a response within the framework of the EU, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE.

See more: Aftermath of Kyiv attack: enemy struck residential areas. PHOTOS

What preceded it?

The day before, monitoring channels warned of a possible threat of an Oreshnik missile launch against Ukraine. Subsequently, a series of explosions were heard in Lviv.

Local authorities say that it is currently unknown whether it was Oreshnik.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that they had struck Ukraine with the Oreshnik missile, allegedly in response to an attack on Putin's residence.

The Air Force stated that Russia had used a medium-range ballistic missile against Ukraine.

What is known about the drone "attack" on Putin's residence?