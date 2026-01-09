Russia used medium-range ballistic missile against Ukraine, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of January 9, Russian occupation forces launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Details of the attack

The main target of the attack was the Kyiv region.

See more: Aftermath of Kyiv attack: enemy struck residential areas. PHOTOS

What did the enemy attack with?

Yes, the Russians launched missiles at Ukraine:

242 Shahed-type strike UAVs, Gerbera (other types of UAVs) from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardeyskoye – TOT AR Crimea, Donetsk (about 150 of them – "Shaheds");

13 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas – Bryansk region – Russian Federation);

22 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);

1 medium-range ballistic missile (from the Kapustin Yar test site, Astrakhan Region, Russian Federation).

Read more: Russia’s Defense Ministry claims "Oreshnik" strike on Ukraine as "response" to alleged attack on Putin’s residence

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 9:00 a.m., 244 air targets were shot down/suppressed by air defense forces:

226 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs (other types of drones);

8 ballistic Iskander-M/S-400 missiles;

10 Kalibr cruise missiles.

18 missiles and 16 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 19 locations.

What preceded it?

The day before, monitoring channels warned of a possible threat of an Oreshnik missile launch against Ukraine. Subsequently, a series of explosions were heard in Lviv.

Local authorities say that it is currently unknown whether it was Oreshnik.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that they had struck Ukraine with the Oreshnik missile, allegedly in response to an attack on Putin's residence.

Read more: In Lviv, critical infrastructure facility was attacked, but Sadovyi has not yet confirmed information about "Oreshnik" (updated)