Russia’s Defense Ministry claims "Oreshnik" strike on Ukraine as "response" to alleged attack on Putin’s residence

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had struck Ukraine with an "Oreshnik" medium-range ballistic missile.

Censor.NET reported this, citing Russian media.

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Details

"In response to Kyiv’s attack on Putin’s residence, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive strike, including with an ‘Oreshnik’, on critical facilities in Ukraine," they quoted the Defense Ministry as saying.

The occupiers also claimed that facilities producing UAVs for Ukraine’s Armed Forces allegedly used in the "attack" on Putin’s residence had been hit, as well as infrastructure facilities supporting the defense industry.

Read more: Kyiv left partially without electricity and water due to shelling

What preceded this?

The day before, monitoring channels warned of a possible threat of an "Oreshnik" missile launch against Ukraine. Later, a series of explosions was heard in Lviv.

Local authorities say it is currently unknown whether it was an Oreshnik.

Read more: U.S. Embassy warns of threat of large-scale Russian strike on Ukraine in coming days

What is known about the drone "attack" on Putin’s residence?

Recall that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that Ukraine struck Putin’s residence in Russia’s Novgorod region with drones on the night of Dec. 29. He said Russia was already preparing a retaliatory strike and would revise its negotiating position.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later denied the reports of an alleged Ukrainian strike on Putin’s state residence.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the reports caused him "great outrage" and called a possible attack "ill-timed" under the current circumstances.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry noted that Russia has still provided no evidence of the attack.

The Kremlin says no evidence is needed.

Putin’s office also said Russia’s position on Ukraine would become tougher after the "attack."

Trump said the United States found no evidence of a Ukrainian attack on Putin’s residence.

Read more: Massive strike on Kyiv: 4 killed, 24 injured, including SES personnel and three medics (updated)