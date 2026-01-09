Kyiv left partially without electricity and water due to shelling

In Kyiv, disruptions to electricity and water supply are being reported after a massive attack by Russian forces.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated on the Telegram channel of the capital’s mayor, Vitalii Klytschko.

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The mayor specified that critical infrastructure was damaged as a result of the shelling. Because of this, some districts of Kyiv remain without electricity, and later problems with water supply emerged.

Read more: Slavutych left without power after Russian attack, mayor says

Utility disruptions due to attacks

Earlier, Klytschko reported that the city was hit by strike drones, resulting in hits on residential buildings.

According to the latest data, four people were killed and another 13 were injured. Local authorities are urging residents to be cautious and follow safety rules.

Shelling of the Kyiv region: what is known

On the night of January 9, Russian forces carried out a massive strike on the Kyiv region, targeting residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

The most difficult situation was in the Brovary district, where a private house caught fire due to a hit. Rescuers freed four people from a basement — three adults and a 5-year-old child. All the injured suffered carbon monoxide poisoning and are currently in hospital.

Read more: Massive strike on Kyiv: 4 killed, 24 injured, including SES personnel and three medics (updated)