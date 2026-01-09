Slavutych left without power after Russian attack, mayor says

During Russia’s massive combined strike on Ukraine on the night of January 9, the city of Slavutych in the Kyiv region was left in a complete blackout. Mayor Yurii Fomichev reported this, Censor.NET says.

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Blackout in Slavutych: what is known

According to the mayor, there is currently no power supply in the city. Specialists have already begun work to determine the cause of the outage and the extent of the damage.

"The city is without power. We are finding out the cause," Fomichev commented.

The head of Slavutych emphasized that the enemy is carrying out a targeted attack on critical infrastructure facilities across the country. The situation is complicated by extreme weather conditions observed in the region.

Read more: Over 75,000 customers in Kyiv region left without electricity due to worsening weather

Russia attacked critical infrastructure in the Lviv region

Late in the evening on January 8, Russian occupying forces launched a missile strike on Lviv, using a ballistic missile.

According to the military, the attack targeted the city’s infrastructure facilities. The speed of the hostile aerial target reached about 13,000 kilometers per hour, which is typical for ballistic weapons.

Air Command West said the strike was carried out at 11:47 p.m. The missile traveled along a ballistic trajectory, and its type is currently being determined by specialists after examining fragments and other elements.

There is currently no information about casualties. Civilian facilities and residential buildings in the city were not damaged, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi added.

"Whether it was an ‘Oreshnik’ is currently unknown. The military will provide information," he noted.

Read more: Kyiv residents given recommendations due to cold snap and possible Russian strikes. LIST

Maksym Kozytskyi also wrote on Telegram that laboratory tests had already been conducted at the site of the missile attack in Lviv. Radiation levels are within normal limits. No excess levels of harmful substances in the air were found.

The day before, Russian forces struck the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the shelling, damage to infrastructure facilities was reported in the Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad districts. Fires broke out at the sites.

Read more: U.S. Embassy warns of threat of large-scale Russian strike on Ukraine in coming days