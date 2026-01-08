Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih damages 29 apartment buildings, triggers power and water outages

In the evening, Russian troops carried out a combined missile-and-drone attack on the city, hitting a residential area with two Iskander-M missiles. As a result of the strike, at least 17 people were injured, including children, and civilian infrastructure suffered significant damage.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Combined missile-and-drone attack

In the evening, a combined missile-and-drone attack took place on our city. Two Iskander-M missiles hit a residential area.

As of now, 17 people have been injured in the enemy strike. Among them are three children and eight women.

Fifteen wounded people are currently in the city’s hospitals. One man is in serious condition, and another is in extremely critical condition. The others are in moderate condition. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to all of them and fighting for their lives.

Rescue operations are ongoing. All necessary emergency and municipal services are working at the site.

Damage

According to current information, 29 multi-storey buildings have been damaged; about a dozen of them very seriously, and one building is virtually destroyed. Up to 10 business facilities and cars were also damaged. In addition to residential areas, an infrastructure facility was hit.

Power outages across the city

As of now, 115,823 customers have been cut off from electricity, whereas half an hour ago 161,000 were cut off; 45,177 were switched to other lines.

Regarding water supply. Half the city is on generators; we are keeping the system running, but the pressure will be lower. Four large boiler houses are without electricity — this affects about 1,400 buildings. The PivdGZK boiler house is operating; by morning we plan to restore heat supply to all 335 buildings.

Assistance headquarters

An assistance headquarters for people has been deployed and is operating, and all necessary construction materials have been delivered. Those whose apartments were damaged can receive OSB boards, plastic sheeting, slats, and other materials. Applications for financial assistance from the city are also being accepted — 16 applications have already been received. The headquarters will work all night and tomorrow for as long as needed. Assistance will be provided to everyone who needs it.

"The situation is difficult. Everyone is working — rescuers, medics, power engineers, heat supply workers, municipal workers. Thank you to everyone!" Vilkul stressed.