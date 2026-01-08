U.S. Embassy warns of threat of large-scale Russian strike on Ukraine in coming days
The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has warned of a "potentially significant" Russian aerial attack that could occur in the coming days.
The embassy’s press service said this on the evening of January 8, Censor.NET reports.
U.S. warning
"The U.S. embassy in Kyiv has received information concerning a potentially significant air attack that may occur at any time over the next several days," the statement said.
The diplomatic mission advised U.S. citizens to "be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced."
The embassy also advises:
- Identify shelter locations before any air alert.
- Download a reliable air alert app to your mobile phone.
- Check local media for breaking news. Be prepared to adjust your plans.
- Keep reserves of water, food, and medication.
- Follow the directions of Ukrainian officials and first responders in the event of an emergency.
- Review what the Department of State Can and Cannot Do in a Crisis
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