There is information that Russia may launch new large-scale overnight strike on Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on the night of January 9, there may be a new large-scale Russian strike on Ukraine.

The head of state said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

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Aftermath of Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions

"Dnipropetrovsk region, Zaporizhzhia — after the attack on infrastructure, the situation with electricity and all essential services was extremely difficult. The necessary resources have been deployed. I thank all repair crews, I thank municipal services, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, all energy companies: work is continuing without interruption," Zelenskyy said.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, electricity supply was restored earlier in the day according to schedules. Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol, Pavlohrad, and other cities and communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region are still being worked on.

Read more: Ukraine and Moldova strengthen cooperation on path to EU

Possible new strike

Zelenskyy also recalled Russia’s new strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector and civilian sector and in Kryvyi Rih, on residential buildings.

"There is information that tonight there may be a new large-scale Russian strike. It is very important to pay attention to air raid alerts today, tomorrow, constantly, and go down to shelters. Russians are unchanged: they are trying to take advantage of the weather. I instructed the government to help local authorities, to help everyone involved as much as possible," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Kyiv residents given recommendations due to cold snap and possible Russian strikes. LIST