Ukraine and Moldova strengthen cooperation on path to EU

The joint path of Ukraine and Moldova towards European Union membership must be coordinated.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, according to Censor.NET.

The road to the European Union

According to Zelenskyy, he and Sandu discussed, first and foremost, the simultaneous opening of the first negotiation clusters.

Special attention was paid to bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, energy, and security.

"We also discussed strengthening trilateral cooperation between Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania. I would like to thank Moldova for its consistent support of Ukraine during the full-scale Russian invasion," Zelenskyy added.

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Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU

Prior to this, Zelenskyy held a joint meeting with the President of Cyprus, Nicos Christodoulides, the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The President of Ukraine announced that Cyprus' presidency of the Council of the European Union has already begun and will continue throughout the first half of the year. He noted that Kyiv is working to make as much progress as possible during this period in opening negotiation clusters and the process of accession to the EU.

The parties also discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia, which, according to the president, "must remain in place as long as Russian aggression and occupation continue."

"We also discussed strengthening air defense, the production and supply of drones, and Cyprus' participation in the PURL and SAFE programs. We hope that support for Ukraine will remain strong," the president wrote.