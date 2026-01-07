Zelenskyy on new position for former Foreign Minister Kuleba: "I won’t say"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to answer whether he was considering a new role or position in state institutions for former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba after their meeting.

He said this during a meeting with journalists, according to Censor.NET.

The Return of Kuleba

"I won't say," Zelenskyy replied to journalists.

At the same time, former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated in an interview with Ukrayinska Pravda that he had not discussed his appointment to any specific government position with the president.

"We had a good conversation. Basically, everything is as the president wrote in his post. Our conversation mainly concerned the situation in the country, and we talked a little about international affairs."

When asked about his possible appointment to the Foreign Intelligence Service, as reported by a number of media outlets (including RBC-Ukraine) and Telegram channels, Kuleba replied: "I don't understand where these rumors are coming from."

Read more: Russia attacked ports of Odesa and Izmail with drones, - Kuleba. PHOTOS

What preceded it