Russia attacked ports of Odesa and Izmail with drones, - Kuleba. PHOTOS
The occupiers carried out another attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure on New Year's Eve.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a statement by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery - Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba, published on Telegram.
Strikes on ports in the Odesa region
According to Kuleba, explosions were heard in the ports of Odesa and Izmail. In Izmail, port berths and equipment were damaged.
In Odesa, debris from enemy drones and the blast wave damaged equipment, transport, and other infrastructure.
"During the night air attack, damage to facilities in the ports of the Odesa region was recorded. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Oleksii Kuleba added in his comment.
Despite the enemy attacks, the ports are operating, and Ukraine continues to fulfil its food export obligations and ensure the functioning of its logistics infrastructure.
Elimination of consequences
Rescue workers and specialised services are working at the sites of the strikes. The consequences of the attack are being dealt with.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the evening of Wednesday, 31 December, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones. An air raid alert was declared in a number of regions.
- It is already known that the enemy attacked Odesa in several waves, causing fires and damaging buildings.
- It was also reported that the enemy struck Lutsk with drones, causing a fire in the city.
- Later, it became known about a massive attack by the Russian Federation on Volyn. In particular, several dozen UAVs attacked critical infrastructure facilities, and there were hits.
- The enemy also attempted to strike Rivne Oblast, but no consequences were recorded there.
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