Russia attacked ports of Odesa and Izmail with drones, - Kuleba. PHOTOS

The occupiers carried out another attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure on New Year's Eve.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a statement by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery - Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba, published on Telegram.

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Strikes on ports in the Odesa region

According to Kuleba, explosions were heard in the ports of Odesa and Izmail. In Izmail, port berths and equipment were damaged.

In Odesa, debris from enemy drones and the blast wave damaged equipment, transport, and other infrastructure.

"During the night air attack, damage to facilities in the ports of the Odesa region was recorded. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Oleksii Kuleba added in his comment.

Despite the enemy attacks, the ports are operating, and Ukraine continues to fulfil its food export obligations and ensure the functioning of its logistics infrastructure.

Elimination of consequences

Rescue workers and specialised services are working at the sites of the strikes. The consequences of the attack are being dealt with.

What preceded it?