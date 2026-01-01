Enemy struck Lutsk with drones: there is fire in city. PHOTO

On New Year's Eve, Russian troops attacked Lutsk with strike drones.

This was reported by the city's mayor, Ihor Polishchuk, on Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to him, explosions were heard in the city throughout the night. Air defence forces were deployed.

"This is what New Year's Eve looks like in our hometown of Lutsk instead of festive lights," he wrote later and posted a photo.

Read more: Shaheds attack Volyn critical infrastructure: 8,000 customers without power – RMA

No further information about the enemy attack is available at this time.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the evening of Wednesday, 31 December, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones. An air raid alert was declared in a number of regions.

It is already known that the enemy attacked Odesa in several waves, causing fires and damaging buildings.

Read more: Russia strikes critical infrastructure facility in Volyn