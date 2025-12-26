Shaheds attack Volyn critical infrastructure: 8,000 customers without power – RMA

Throughout the day in the Volyn region, an air raid alert was declared several times due to an attack by enemy kamikaze drones. Russian Shahed drones again targeted critical infrastructure facilities in the region.

Volyn Regional Military Administration (RMA) head Ivan Rudnytskyi reported this, Censor.NET says.

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What is known?

"It was an unsettled day. Since morning, air raid alerts were declared twice in Kamin-Kashyrskyi and Kovel districts, and once in Lutsk district," the statement said.

In particular, enemy Shahed drones again attacked critical infrastructure in Volyn.

There were no injured or fatalities.

Read more: Russia strikes critical infrastructure facility in Volyn

Power supply disrupted

At present, about 8,000 customers are without electricity. Restoration work is ongoing.

Read more: Russia is increasing attacks on locomotive depots, - Kuleba

It is recalled that on December 25, Russian troops had already struck a critical infrastructure facility in Volyn region.