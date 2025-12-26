Russia strikes critical infrastructure facility in Volyn

Today, 25 December, Russian troops struck a critical infrastructure facility in the Volyn region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Rudnytskyi, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

"Russia continues to terrorise Ukrainians. During the air raid alert, the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in our region," the statement said.

It is noted that there were no casualties or fatalities.

Read more: Russian drones attack Ukraine, Air Force reports (updated)