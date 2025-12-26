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Russia strikes critical infrastructure facility in Volyn
Today, 25 December, Russian troops struck a critical infrastructure facility in the Volyn region.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Rudnytskyi, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Russia continues to terrorise Ukrainians. During the air raid alert, the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in our region," the statement said.
It is noted that there were no casualties or fatalities.
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