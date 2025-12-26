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News Shelling of Volyn
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Russia strikes critical infrastructure facility in Volyn

Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Volyn

Today, 25 December, Russian troops struck a critical infrastructure facility in the Volyn region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Rudnytskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Russia continues to terrorise Ukrainians. During the air raid alert, the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in our region," the statement said.

It is noted that there were no casualties or fatalities.

Read more: Russian drones attack Ukraine, Air Force reports (updated)

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shoot out (17993) Volyn region (139)
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